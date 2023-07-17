Sixers sign center/power forward Filip Petrušev

Filip Petrušev finally got his wish.

The 76ers’ 50th pick in the 2021 draft will at last land get an opportunity to play in the NBA.

The team announced Monday that the center/power was signed to a standard NBA contract. This comes after he was stashed overseas during the previous two seasons. This move comes as no surprise as Petrušev was expected to get a chance to make the roster this season. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Right now, the Sixers have five centers on their standard roster with league MVP Joel Embiid and reserves Paul Reed, Mo Bamba, Montrezl Harrell, and Petrušev.

Meanwhile, the Sixers also announced that center Ąžuolas Tubelis signed his two-way contract. Both played for the Sixers’ summer league team that participated in the Utah Jazz and Las Vegas leagues.

Petrušev averaged 12.5 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 2.5 blocks in two appearances in the NBA Summer League.

The 6-foot-11 Serbian played this past season for Crvena Zvezda Meridianbet Belgrade of the Adriatic League and EuroLeague.

Petrušev averaged 10.7 points and 5.2 rebounds in 34 Adriatic games. In 24 EuroLeague appearances, he averaged 11.1 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 1.8 assists while shooting 52.5% from beyond the three-point line.

Tubelis averaged 3.0 points and 2.0 rebounds in 10 minutes in two NBA Summer League appearances.

The 6-11 Lithuanian was not selected in June’s draft after a successful career at Arizona. He was a consensus second-team All-American after averaging 19.8 points and 9.1 rebounds last season. Tubelis was also a two-time first-team all-Pac 12 selection.