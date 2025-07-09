Sixers sign former Tennessee forward Igor Miličić Jr.

The 76ers signed Igor Miličić Jr. to an Exhibit 10 contract late Tuesday night.

The 6-foot-10, 225-pound small forward is a likely candidate to play for the Sixers’ NBA G-League affiliate, the Delaware Blue Coats. That’s because an Exhibit 10 contract is a one-year deal that guarantees that Miličić will receive a training camp invite.

Exhibit 10 players get bonuses up to $75,000 to sign with a team’s G-League affiliate if waived. They have to play for the affiliate for at least 60 days to get paid.

Miličić, who is a dual citizen of Croatia and Poland, went undrafted out of Tennessee last month. The 22-year-old averaged 9.4 points, 6.7 rebounds and 25.4 minutes in 37 games for the Vols.

Prior to Tennessee, he spent two seasons at UNC Charlotte and one season at Virginia. He averaged 8.8 points and 5.6 rebounds in 119 career games with the Vols, Charlotte and Virginia.

Miličić is a member of the Polish national team. His father, Igor Miličić Sr., is the head coach for Napoli Basket of the Italian Lega Basket Serie A and the Polish national team.

In other news, the Sixers are in Las Vegas for the NBA 2K26 Summer League, which runs Thursday through July 20.

The Sixers will open tourney play at 10 p.m. Thursday against the San Antonio Spurs at UNLV’s Thomas & Mack Center. This matchup comes after they finished 1-2 in this week’s Salt Lake City Summer League.