Sixers signing forward Oshae Brissett to a 10-day contract

In need of available players, the 76ers have decided to take a look at Oshae Brissett.

The team has signed the Canadian forward to a 10-day contract. Because of their number of injured players, the Sixers were granted a roster hardship exception to sign an additional player to the 10-day deal.

Advertisement

Brissett comes to the Sixers with averages of 6.5 points and 3.9 rebounds over 227 NBA games with the Toronto Raptors, Indiana Pacers, and Boston Celtics. The 26-year-old last played in the league during the 2023-24 season.

A five-year NBA veteran, Brissett played this year with the Long Island Nets, the NBA G League affiliate of the Brooklyn Nets.

The Sixers (22-43) face the Pacers (36-28) Friday night at the Wells Fargo Center.

Philly will be without seven players, while three others — Quentin Grimes (illness), Kelly Oubre Jr. (sprained right knee), and Alex Reese (bruised left shoulder) — are listed as questionable.

Joel Embiid (left knee injury management), Eric Gordon (right wrist surgery), and Jared McCain (left knee meniscus surgery) were shut down for the season. Meanwhile, Paul George (sore left groin), Kyle Lowry (right hip injury management), Tyrese Maxey (sprained lower back), and Lonnie Walker IV (concussion) remain sidelined.

The Sixers have lost two straight and 16 of their last 19 games. The Pacers are fifth in the Eastern Conference standings. They are coming off Tuesday’s 115-114 victory over the Milwaukee Bucks, which snapped a three-game losing streak.