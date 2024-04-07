Joel Embiid, Kyle Lowry will sit out Sixers’ game against the Spurs

SAN ANTONIO, Texas — The 76ers will be without Joel Embiid and Kyle Lowry in Sunday night’s game against San Antonio Spurs at the Frost Bank Center.

Embiid will miss the game to allow his left knee to recover, while Lowry, 38, has the night off to rest. Both played Saturday in a 116-96 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies at the FedExForum.

Their absences are far from surprising.

Saturday’s victory was Embiid’s third game in five days after returning Tuesday from knee surgery to repair his meniscus on Jan. 30. Lowry has not played in both nights of back-to-backs since joining the Sixers on Feb. 13.

Robert Covington (left knee bone bruise) and De’Anthony Melton (spine) both remain sidelined. Meanwhile, Tobias Harris (left knee bone bruise) and Tyrese Maxey (left hip tightness) are questionable.