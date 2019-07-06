LAS VEGAS – Marial Shayok is focused on doing what he does best.
“I just want to play my game,” the 76ers second-round pick said of his NBA Summer League goals. “Everyone knows that I can score the ball pretty well. I’m trying to come in and play hard, play confident.”
The 6-foot-6 swingman did that for the second consecutive game Saturday evening. He finished with a team-high 15 points while making 6 of his 12 shots in the Sixers’ 96-82 loss to the Boston Celtics at UNLV’s Thomas & Mack Center.
This comes after he had a team-high 19 points while going 3-for-6 on three-pointers in Friday’s 107-106 victory over the Milwaukee Bucks. The Sixers (1-1) will face the Oklahoma City Thunder at 3 p.m. Monday at the Cox Pavilion. It will be their third of four preliminary games.
On Saturday, 10 of Shayok’s points came in the first half on 4-for-6 shooting overall. The 54th overall draft pick out of Iowa State went 2-for-3 on three-point attempts. He wasn’t really involved in the offense after intermission.
Matisse Thybulle, the Sixers other draft acquisition, erased memories of Friday’s 2-for-6 shooting performance. He also finished with 15 points while making 4-of-9 threes on Saturday. His effort came against the squad the help orchestrate his arrival in Philadelphia.
The Sixers moved up four spots in a trade with the Celtics (1-0) to select him with the 20th pick in the NBA draft last month.
Zhaire Smith (14 points) and reserve guard P.J. Dozier (13) were the Sixers’ other double-digit scores. Norvel Pelle had nine points and game-highs in rebounds (13) and blocks (three).
Meanwhile, Shake Milton’s shooting woes continued.
The point guard finished with nine points on 2-for-14 shooting. He missed all seven of his three-point attempts. Milton is shooting 4-for-18 overall and 0-for-10 on threes through two games.
Carsen Edwards, who the Celtics took with the 33rd pick, had a game-high 20 points.