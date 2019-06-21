The 76ers will compete in the NBA Summer League at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, which runs from July 5-15.
The tournament will feature all 30 NBA teams and the Croatian and Chinese national teams.
Each team will play in four preliminary games. The top eight teams will then compete in a tournament which concludes with a championship game on July 15. The squads that don’t qualify for the tourney will play in a consolation game.
The Sixers will open up the summer league against the Milwaukee Bucks at 3:30 p.m. on July 5 at the Thomas & Mack Center. Then they’ll face the Boston Celtics at 5:30 p.m. on July 6 at the same arena. Their third game will be against the Oklahoma City Thunder at 3 p.m. on July 8 at the Cox Pavilion. The Sixers will conclude the preliminary round by facing the Detroit Pistons at 3 p.m. on July 10 at Cox.
Zhaire Smith, Shake Milton and Thursday’s first-round draft pick Matisse Thybulle are expected to be the headliners of the Sixers summer league team.