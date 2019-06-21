The Sixers will open up the summer league against the Milwaukee Bucks at 3:30 p.m. on July 5 at the Thomas & Mack Center. Then they’ll face the Boston Celtics at 5:30 p.m. on July 6 at the same arena. Their third game will be against the Oklahoma City Thunder at 3 p.m. on July 8 at the Cox Pavilion. The Sixers will conclude the preliminary round by facing the Detroit Pistons at 3 p.m. on July 10 at Cox.