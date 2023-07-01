‘He came on strong’: Sixers’ Summer League players provide glimpse into Nick Nurse’s coaching style

A DJ spun the tunes accompanying the first practice for the 76ers’ summer league team. And as Saturday’s session wrapped, the Rocky theme song blared.

It was the first taste of a Nick Nurse workout in Philly. And though he did not speak to the media before departing to coach that group in Salt Lake City Summer League this coming week, players offered a glimpse at what the Sixers’ new leader is like in such a setting.

“He came on strong,” third-year guard Jaden Springer said. “I can tell he’s a coach that really wants to help the players learn and wanting to teach. [He was] stopping drills and stepping in and giving us points on what to do here and there. I haven’t seen that too much since I’ve been in the league.”

The first Sixers group Nurse will coach includes Springer, a 2020 first-round pick who, after spending the bulk of the past two seasons with the G League’s Delaware Blue Coats, could finally be in contention for NBA minutes in 2023-24. And big man Filip Petrusev, a 2021 “draft-and-stash” second rounder who has been playing professionally overseas. And 2023 undrafted players Ricky Council IV and Terquavion Smith, who on Saturday were officially announced as two-way signees, along with Arizona product Azuolas Tubelis.

The Sixers staffers who lingered on the floor with players following Saturday’s practice were a mix of old and new. They included 2022-23 player development coaches, such as Tyler Lashbrook and TJ DiLeo, along with Blue Coats head coach Coby Karl. But new Nurse assistants Bobby Jackson and Rico Hines, who have not been officially announced as hires, were also present.

Nurse also has experience working with young professionals on the fringe of the NBA. He was a championship-winning G League coach before joining the Toronto Raptors’ staff as an assistant, then getting elevated to head coach. After five seasons in that role, including a 2019 NBA championship and 2020 league coach of the year award, he was fired by the Raptors and then quickly hired by the Sixers as arguably the most sought-after coach in this hiring cycle. Nurse replaced Doc Rivers, who was fired in mid-May following three seasons in Philly, including a disastrous Game 7 loss to the Boston Celtics in the playoffs’ second round.

Though Nurse has a reputation for crafting creative tactical schemes on both ends of the floor, Springer said Saturday’s session “emphasized the basics” — such as knowing the on-court spots to attack from and quick decision-making.

“The stuff that everybody needs to do to be able to get on the basketball court and play at the highest level,” Springer said.

Smith also described Nurse as hands-on and that, “as long as you listen, I feel like you’ll be good with Coach.” Tubelis called Nurse’s demeanor “very serious,” but added that “sometimes, he says something and then he smiles. Then he looks at me, so I smile, too.” Tubelis added Nurse asked if he knew fellow former Arizona player Christian Koloko, whom Nurse coached in Toronto.

“It’s good to have some kind of connection” Tubelis said.

The Sixers will open play in Salt Lake City Monday against the Memphis Grizzlies, before facing the Utah Jazz on Wednesday and the Oklahoma City Thunder on Thursday. After that, they will travel to the league-wide summer league in Las Vegas, beginning with a July 8 matchup against the New York Knicks.

The Sixers have not yet named a head coach for that stretch in Las Vegas. Yet current players often pop into town to catch games and work out, presenting an opportunity for Nurse’s staff to set the tone before the team formally gathers for training camp in September.

But the summer league players are the first Sixers to experience Nurse’s coaching, both on the practice floor and in a game setting.

Rocky theme and all.

“First impression is very good,” Tubelis said. “The highest level. Everything is clear. It’s easy to understand.”