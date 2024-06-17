Sixers release schedule for Salt Lake City Summer League

The 76ers will begin play in the Salt Lake City Summer League on July 8 against the Oklahoma City Thunder before facing the Memphis Grizzlies and Utah Jazz over the following two days.

The six-game, round-robin event will be played at the Delta Center, the Jazz’s home arena. After that, the Sixers will head to the Las Vegas Summer League for the showcase event that features all 30 NBA teams from July 12-22.

Here is the Sixers’ Salt Lake City Summer League schedule:

July 8: Sixers vs. Thunder, 7 p.m.

July 9: Sixers vs. Grizzlies, 7 p.m.

July 10: Sixers vs. Jazz, 9 p.m.

The Sixers’ summer league roster has not yet been announced. Playing in the summer league is an opportunity for young and fringe players, including 2024 draft picks. The Sixers have the 16th overall selection in the NBA draft, which will be held next Wednesday and Thursday at Barclays Center in Brooklyn.