If Friday is an indication, the 76ers’ entrant in the NBA Summer League will be fun to watch.
Zhaire Smith was a dunking machine. Matisse Thybulle was a defensive pest. Norvel Pelle dominated the paint, and Marial Shayok displayed shooting range.
In the end, the Sixers held onto a 107-106 victory over the Milwaukee Bucks in league opener for both teams at UNLV’s Thomas & Mack Center. Philly (1-0) will face the Boston Celtics at 5:30 p.m. Saturday at the arena.
Shayok paced the Sixers with 19 points while making 3 of 6 three-pointers. However, Smith was arguably the most exciting player on the court.
The second-year shooting guard finished with 10 points on 5-for-8 shooting, highlighted by speculator dunks.
Thybulle mixed three steals with four turnovers. The first-round selection also had seven points. Meanwhile, Pelle had 12 points, seven rebounds and three blocks.
For Thybulle and the Sixers, the focus, early on, was trying to find their comfort level.
Well, they didn’t have a problem with that.
Thybulle closed out and altered a corner three-point attempt on the Sixers’ first defensive possession. Shake Milton grabbed the defensive rebound and pushed the ball up-court. After getting in to the foul line, he lopped the ball to Smith for a crowd-pleasing alley-hoop.
Milton’s second assist came on a two-handed alley-oop dunk to Pelle.
The Sixers went on to take a commanding 32-19 lead into the second quarter. They took a 17-point cushion (60-43) into the locker room at the half. The Bucks (0-1) pulled within one point (107-106) with 19.5 seconds remaining.
However, the Sixers escaped after Sterling Brown misfired on his desperation shot at the buzzer.
Terry Harris, the youngest brother of Sixers forward Tobias Harris, was among the Sixers who did not play in the opening game. The Sixers will identify certain players who won’t play in that day’s game throughout this summer league. With 14 players on the roster, the Sixers have decided to rest players in certain games. Harris is scheduled to play on Saturday.