The NBA has rescinded the 76ers’ two second-round draft picks in 2023 and 2024 after an investigation determined the team violated the league’s tampering rules in its pursuit to sign P.J. Tucker and Danuel House Jr., during free agency.

The investigation discovered the Sixers “engaged in free agency involving two players (Tucker and House) prior to the date when such discussions were permitted.” Tucker and House previously played for the Houston Rockets, where Sixers president of basketball operations Daryl Morey used to helm the front office.

Sixers All-Star James Harden, who played with Tucker and House with the Rockets, also took a $14 million pay cut to free up the cap room to sign both players — though the investigation did not find Harden committed any wrongdoing.

The punishment is more severe than what was dealt to the Chicago Bulls and Miami Heat, who both lost one 2022 second-round draft pick for their early discussions in 2021 sign-and-trade deals for Lonzo Ball and Kyle Lowry, respectively.

The Sixers also do not have a first-round draft pick in 2023, after dealing that selection to the Brooklyn Nets as part of the blockbuster trade that sent Ben Simmons to Brooklyn and brought Harden to Philly. The Sixers do still have one 2023 second-round pick, which will be the most favorable of the Atlanta Hawks’, Charlotte Hornets’ or Nets’.

Tucker was averaging 5.4 points and 4.4 rebounds per game as the Sixers’ starting forward entering Monday’s road game against the Wizards, while House was averaging 2.7 points and 1.4 rebounds in 15.6 minutes per game.