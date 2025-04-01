How low can they go? The Sixers are giving a masterclass in tanking.

It has become obvious what the 76ers are doing.

It’s no secret that the organization is determined to keep its pick in June’s NBA draft, which is top-six protected. They’ve been playing without an average of eight of their normal rotation players while strutting out makeshift, NBA G-League caliber lineups designed to lose.

Advertisement

It’s been a tanking masterclass.

The Sixers (23-52) play with grit and keep games close for two or three quarters, before ultimately being outdone by better talent. And against opponents they should beat, Quentin Grimes (rest) and Guerschon Yabusele (right knee soreness) have been late scratches or had their minutes limited.

» READ MORE: Quentin Grimes has shown he can score. The Sixers want to see if he’s well-rounded enough to mesh long-term.

That’s exactly what happened before Sunday’s 127-109 loss to the Toronto Raptors when Grimes and Yabusele, the only regular rotation players, were shut down. And with the game in the balance during a 119-114 loss to the Washington Wizards on March 26, the Sixers’ two best remaining players were relegated to spectator status in the closing seconds.

But very few Philadelphia fans are complaining. Some fans are actually celebrating on social media that the Sixers have lost eight straight and 25 of 29 games.

That has enabled them to be 1 ½ games ahead of the Brooklyn Nets for the league’s fifth-worst record with seven games remaining. The Sixers are also two games behind the New Orleans Pelicans for the fourth-worst record.

On paper, it appears the Sixers will have a tough time dropping below New Orleans.

The Pelicans (21-54) have the league’s eighth-toughest remaining schedule. And they’re expected to finish no better than 1-6 down the stretch against the Los Angeles Clippers (Wednesday), Los Angeles Lakers (Friday), Milwaukee Bucks (Sunday), Nets (April 8), Bucks (April 10), Miami Heat (April 11) and Oklahoma City Thunder (April 13).

Miami (34-41) and Brooklyn (25-51) are the only teams with losing records on New Orleans’ remaining schedule.

» READ MORE: Tanking Sixers pick up much-needed loss to Washington Wizards to keep NBA’s fifth-worst record

The Sixers, meanwhile, have the ninth-easiest remaining slate.

They face the Knicks (47-27) on Tuesday before returning home to face the Bucks (40-34) on Thursday and the Minnesota Timberwolves on Saturday.

New York, Milwaukee and the Timberwolves (43-32) are the only opponents with winning records on the Sixers’ remaining schedule.

They’ll finish out the season at the Heat on April 7 and the Wizards (16-59) on April 9 before facing the Atlanta Hawks on April 11 and the Chicago Bulls on April 13 at home. The Hawks are 36-38, and the Bulls dropped to 33-42 following Monday’s 145-117 loss to the Thunder (63-12).

So even if the Sixers go winless, the Pelicans will stay ahead of them in the tank race by winning one of their remaining games. The Sixers would finish with a more favorable draft position if both teams end the season with identical records since New Orleans swept this season’s two head-to-head meetings.

But, the Sixers will have a 63.9% chance of keeping their top-six protected pick by holding onto the fifth-worst record by season’s end. Their chances will improve to 81% by finishing with the fourth-worst mark. However, it would drop to 45.8% with the sixth-worst record.

» READ MORE: Tyrese Maxey should be shut down next. His return would hurt Sixers’ tank race.

What could this effort net for the Sixers?

In terms of the draft lottery, the fifth-worst team has a 10.5% chance to land the No. 1 pick. The fourth-worst team has a 12.5% chance. And the three worst teams each have a 14% chance of getting it.

So they have a lot to tank for.