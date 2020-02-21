The 76ers, who enjoyed their 121st consecutive sellout with Thursday’s game at the Wells Fargo Center against the Brooklyn Nets, will be increasing ticket prices next season.
The team notified season ticket holders on Thursday, and Dave Sholler, the senior vice president of communications, confirmed the increase.
The average ticket price this season is $70, according to Forbes.com, not including courtside and VIP seats. A courtside seat could cost in the $3,000 range.
The price increase will affect tickets for the mezzanine, or upper bowl, which the Sixers say has been flat or single-digit increases in recent years. The average increase for upper bowl seats will be $7 per gamewhich the Sixers say will better align them with NBA markets of similar size and stature.
In addition, the courtside and VIP tickets are also expected to increase.
Two seasons ago, the 76ers ranked 24th in the NBA in average ticket price for full season tickets. This season, the team ranks in the mid-teens.
The Sixers expect the pricing for the 2020-21 season will put them around No. 10 in the league. This ranking is largely due to the discounts they have offered their tenured season ticket holders.
Sholler added that the Sixers’ 20 to 25% tenure-based discounts on the new prices are the largest in the NBA.
“Our season-ticket memberships for next season will now be aligned with teams of similar market size or scale,” Sholler said.
Those teams include Houston, Brooklyn, Toronto, Atlanta, Dallas, Oklahoma City, and San Antonio.
The Sixers have a season-ticket waiting list of 16,000, Sholler said. This season’s renewal rate was 95 percent, which was in the top five in the NBA.
The Sixers lead the NBA in attendance, averaging 20,648. That’s an increase in last season’s league-leading average of 20,441.