Timberwolves’ hot fourth-quarter shooting hands the Sixers 13th loss in last 15 games

MINNEAPOLIS — Nick Nurse’s first timeout called in the fourth quarter resulted in a technical foul for arguing with the officials.

The 76ers coach’s second timeout, signaled for less than two minutes later, was to try to stop the Minnesota Timberwolves’ brewing three-point barrage.

A blistering 7-of-9 mark from beyond the arc in the final frame propelled the Timberwolves to a 126-112 victory Tuesday night at the Target Center, handing the Sixers their 13th loss in their past 15 games.

“We had a chance to make a few better [defensive] rotations on some of those,” Nurse said after the game. “Those pick-and-pops, we just didn’t quite get there on those. I’ll have to look at those and see where those breakdowns were coming.”

The Sixers (21-40) exit Tuesday still 2½ games behind the Chicago Bulls for the final play-in spot in the Eastern Conference, and tied with the Brooklyn Nets for the NBA’s sixth-worst record. The Sixers’ first-round pick would go to the Oklahoma City Thunder if it lands below sixth in the draft lottery, because of the 2020 Al Horford trade.

The Sixers played Monday without star point guard Tyrese Maxey, who is nursing back and finger issues. His absence led to the Sixers’ 38th different starting lineup in 61 games, spearheaded by Quentin Grimes’ 30 points on 12-of-18 shooting as the de facto lead ballhandler to continue his torrid stretch since joining the Sixers at the trade deadline. Grimes’ performance Tuesday came on the heels of scoring a career-high 44 points in Saturday’s win over the Golden State Warriors, then totaling a career-best nine assists during Monday’s loss to the Portland Trail Blazers.

The shorthanded Sixers, who were playing on the second night of a home-road back-to-back, hung with the Timberwolves until that fourth quarter.

But then Minnesota (34-29) drained five three-pointers in less than four minutes of game action, rapidly creating a 101-87 advantage. That included makes on three consecutive possessions from Nickeil Alexander-Walker (twice) and Naz Reid. The Timberwolves’ lead later reached 115-96 on an Alexander-Walker free throw with less than five minutes to play, and as many as 23 points during garbage time.

Sixers starting wing Kelly Oubre Jr., who missed Monday’s loss to Portland with an stomach illness he said left him bedridden and vomiting, added 24 points on 11-of-19 shooting. Paul George, who returned from a one-game absence due to groin soreness, missed eight of his 11 shot attempts and finished with seven points, seven rebounds, and six assists — but did not return to the game in the fourth quarter because the groin tightened up, he said after the game. Guerschon Yabusele had 18 points and seven rebounds.

“It didn’t feel 100% to start,” George said of his sore groin. “But just tried to go out there and give something. By that time — that third, fourth quarter — it was just tight and I just couldn’t move. …

“There was a play where I tired to run out and slam on the brakes to try to guard [Mike] Conley, and I was, like, locked up. I knew right away.”

After a slog of a first quarter — when the two teams combined to shoot 4-of-18 from three-point range and commit 12 turnovers — the Timberwolves built a 43-30 lead with a 18-8 spurt to begin the second frame. But the Sixers answered, with Grimes’ step-back jumper cutting Minnesota’s advantage to 50-49 with less than two minutes remaining before the break. The Sixers were within striking distance throughout the third quarter, with Oubre tying the game at 80 on a driving finish before Mike Conley buried a deep shot at the buzzer.

The Sixers conclude this two-game road swing Thursday at the defending champion Boston Celtics (7:30 p.m., TNT/Max), before hosting the Utah Jazz on Sunday (7:30 p.m., NBCSP).