Nick Nurse to add Bobby Jackson an assistant coach to 76ers staff

The 76ers are set to hire Bobby Jackson as an assistant under coach Nick Nurse, a league source confirmed.

Jackson, a former player with over a decade of NBA experience, spent the past two seasons as head coach of the Stockton Kings of the NBA G League. He compiled a combined 40-25 record with the Sacramento King’s G-League affiliate. Before his stint in Stockton, Jackson spent two seasons as an assistant coach/player development coach for Sacramento under Luke Walton. He also had an assistant player development coaching post (2018-19) after serving three seasons as a college scout for the organization.

Jackson also served as a regional scout and player development coach for the Kings (2010-2012) and Minnesota Timberwolves (2013).

His coaching career came after playing 12 NBA seasons.

The former combo guard averaged 9.7 points and 2.1 assists in 755 career games with the Denver Nuggets, Timberwolves, Kings, Memphis Grizzlies, New Orleans Hornets, and Houston Rockets.

He made the 1997-98 All-Rookie team as a Nugget and was named sixth man of the year in 2003 with the Kings.

The Sixers hired Nurse on June 13 after he was released by the Toronto Raptors on April 21. Nurse replaces Doc Rivers, who was fired on May 16 for failing to advance the Sixers beyond the second round in each of his three seasons.

