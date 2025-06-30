Source: Sixers to sign free agent power forward Trendon Watford to a two-year deal

The 76ers locked up a much-needed power forward in free agency.

A source confirms they agreed to sign Trendon Watford to a two-year, $5.3 million contract Monday night. His deal makes it unlikely that Guerschon Yabusele will return next season, according to the source.

Advertisement

The 6-foot-9, 240-pounder averaged career highs of 10.2 points and 2.6 assists to go with 3.6 rebounds and 20.8 minutes in 44 games with the Brooklyn Nets last season. Watford is a career 34.9% three-point shooter. The Sixers view him as someone who can play a key role in the rotation.

» READ MORE: Philly awarded WNBA franchise that will begin play in 2030

Watford came into the NBA as an undrafted rookie out of Louisiana State University in 2021. He originally signed a two-way contract with the Portland Trail Blazers. The Blazers converted his contract to a standard deal on Feb. 21, 2022.

After being waived on June 20, 2023, Watford signed with the Nets two months later. Now, the 24-year-old gets to play with close friend Tyrese Maxey.

Yabusele averaged career highs of 11 points, 5.6 rebounds, 2.1 assists, and 27.1 minutes, and shot 38.0% on three-pointers this past season for the 76ers. The 6-8, 265-pounder made 43 starts in 70 games.

Things were always complicated for the Sixers in their attempt to re-sign him partially because they didn’t have his Bird rights as a player on a one-year minimum deal. They could have only offered him a limited salary raise — typically 120% of his previous season’s salary — unless they use a mid-level exception.

Watford can’t sign his contract until 12:01 p.m. on Sunday.