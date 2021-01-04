Tobias Harris’ solid week went far from unnoticed.
On Monday, the 76ers power forward was named the Eastern Conference player of the week. This marks the third time the 10th-year veteran has garnered a player-of-the-week honor.
- Doc Rivers has the Sixers on the right track. The Nets and Heat will show us just how good they are. | David Murphy
- Sixers-Hornets best/worst: Tobias Harris’ dominant all-around game, Philly’s three-point clinic, and P.J. Washington’s struggles
- How many threes the Sixers’ Ben Simmons takes is an issue that won’t go away | Keith Pompey
“It’s great for him, and great for the team, obviously,” Doc Rivers said. “Watching Tobias put in the work that he does then watching how he performs on the court, you know it’s just great for everyone.”
Rivers talked about being very proud of Harris due to his work ethic.
“You know as I always say and individual honor is usually due to team execution,” he said. “And, and so that’s what makes me feel good about it.”
Harris averaged 23.3 points, 9.7 rebounds and three assists in last week’s victories over the Toronto Raptors, Orlando Magic and Charlotte Hornets. He shot a combined 57.1 % from the field, including making 9 of 16 three-pointers (56.3 %).
Harris finished with game highs of 24 points and three blocks to go with nine rebounds, six assists and four steals in Saturday’s 127-112 victory over the Hornets. He made 4 of 7 three-pointers and was a game-best plus-20. His highlights were two nasty first-quarter dunks.
That came after Harris finished with 20 points while making 3 of 4 three-pointers in Thursday’s 116-92 road victory over the Magic. He began the week with 26 points, 11 rebounds, three assists, two steals and two blocks in Tuesday’s 100-93 win over the Raptors.
Harris averaged 18.8 points, a career-best tying 8.5 rebounds and career-bests of 1.5 steals and 1.5 blocks through six games. He also shot a career-best 48.4 % on threes.
His last player-of-the-week award before Monday came on Nov. 26, 2018 when he garnered the Western Conference honor as a Los Angeles Clippers. Before that, he was named Eastern Conference player of the week on Nov. 13, 2017 as a Detroit Pistons.
Harris headed into Monday night’s against the Hornets 41 points shy of the 10,000-point plateau.
Golden State Warriors All-Star Steph Curry was named the Western Conference player of the week on Monday.