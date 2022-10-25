It was a question Georges Niang answered with no hesitation.

Following Monday’s home victory over the Indiana Pacers, the 76ers power forward was asked what the team’s next step for continued development.

“Winning on the road,” he said. “We’re going to have to do that. I mean, obviously, we know what Toronto does. They’re going to make the game hectic.”

In addition to the hectic environment, the two-game series against the Raptors (2-2) at Scotiabank Arena could be a hostile environment.

The Sixers’ games on Wednesday and Friday will mark the first time the Sixers (1-3) face Toronto since winning last season’s first-round playoff series in six games. And it’s likely that series is fresh in the minds of the Raptors and their fans.

Joel Embiid suffered a concussion and orbital fracture near his right eye when he received an elbow from Raptors forward Pascal Siakam late in the Game 6 victory on April 28.

Siakam elbowed Embiid 12 seconds after the Sixer dunked to put his team up 29 points and extended his arm like an airplane to celebrate. The crowd booed him for his actions. Then their boos turned to cheers and “F--- Embiid” chants after the injury.

While Embiid was irritated by the timing of the chants, the words didn’t bother him.

Chanting “F--- Embiid” is nothing new in Toronto. When the Sixers hit the road, Raptors fans chanted it throughout the series games. Embiid didn’t have a problem with that. And he still doesn’t.

“I’m not too worried about that,” he said Monday. “I’m just expecting ... you know we got to start winning games. [Monday] was a start, so just trying to go there and win both games.”

Monday’s 120-106 home victory over the Pacers came after the Sixers opened the season with losses to the Boston Celtics, Milwaukee Bucks and San Antonio Spurs.

This two-game series against the Raptors jumpstarts a four-game road trip that includes stops at the Chicago Bulls (Saturday) and Washington Wizards (Monday).

Scotiabank has been a tough place for the Sixers to play in the regular season. Between the 2013-14 and 2021-22 seasons, they’ve lost 16 of their last 17 games in Toronto, with the bubble season in Orlando excluded. Their lone regular-season victory in Canada during that stretch came was last season’s 114-109 outcome on Dec. 28.

Having the toughness to excel in environments like Toronto was part of the rSixers’ motivation to acquire P.J. Tucker, De’Anthony Melton, Danuel House Jr. and Montrezl Harrell in the offseason.

The thought was the new acquisitions would provide toughness and defense. But the Sixers’ perimeter defense was invisible during the first three games of the season.

It is expected to be tested again Wednesday. Toronto ranks fifth in the league in three-point percentage (.403), and shooting guard Gary Trent Jr has the fifth-most made three-pointers (15).

The Raptors are also a solid defensive team, ranking fourth in both scoring defense (104 points per game) and steals (9.8). Toronto point guard Fred VanVleet is second in the league in steals (3.0).

“I think it’s going to be great,” Niang said. “I think every tough game that we have coming in is going to be great for us and things we continue to build and be better at.

“So the fact that we can get these tough games out of the way early, it’s only going to make us better.”

The Sixers like the playoff-like feel that will come from the two-game series in the same city.

“Obviously after the first game, each team regroups and figures out what needs to be adjusted,” Tobias Harris said. “That’s a cool little setup [the NBA] has going on now.”