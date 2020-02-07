These next 30 games and however many lie beyond will be Brown’s ultimate test: maybe not of his overall ability to coach, but certainly his ability to coach the current team that he has. As ill-fitting as the parts may seem, as confounding as their performance has been through 51 games, we simply have not seen enough to conclude that they are incapable of winning three straight postseason series. One year ago, the Sixers were almost exactly where they are now, with a 34-20 record, on pace for 51 wins, playing a puzzling brand of basketball in which Jimmy Butler did not seem to fit. Three months later, they came within inches, within minutes, of beating the eventual NBA champs. The defense kicked it up a notch, Butler transformed into a ball-dominant star, and the Sixers proved to be a different team in the playoffs than they had been in the regular season.