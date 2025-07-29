How could Trendon Watford fit with the Sixers? Get to know the ‘valuable rotation piece’ through the eyes of a Brooklyn Nets reporter.

Other than Quentin Grimes’ lingering restricted free agency, the 76ers’ offseason has slowed down.

And because of their current roster construction — including the long-term, max contracts of Joel Embiid, Paul George, and Tyrese Maxey — the Sixers’ moves this summer needed to be around the edges. They signed Trendon Watford to a veteran minimum contract, and added Jabari Walker and Dominick Barlow on two-way deals.

To gain insight on these newcomers, The Inquirer reached out to beat writers who covered the teams for which they last played.

Up first is C.J. Holmes, who covered Watford’s tenure with the Brooklyn Nets.

Q: Watford has been lauded for his ability to initiate offense and create from the forward spot. How did you see that unfold during a career season with the Nets? And how could you see that working within the Sixers’ roster makeup and win-now expectations?

A: Watford appeared in only 44 games last season because of injuries but proved to be a key connector in the Nets’ lineups when healthy. His efficient scoring, combined with exceptional ballhandling and passing for a 6-foot-9 forward, made him a unique offensive weapon, despite playing on a roster with limited supporting talent.

The Sixers, seeking versatile depth to complement Embiid, Maxey and George, found a bargain in Watford’s $5.3 million, two-year deal. He can push the pace in transition, serve as a secondary playmaker, and score efficiently when needed. This skill set makes him a valuable rotation piece for a Philadelphia team with championship aspirations next season.

Q: Watford said he has deliberately worked on his outside shooting during recent offseasons. How reliable would you consider him from long range today?

A: While Watford shot 33% from three-point range in limited appearances last season, his 35.9% mark on 4.4 attempts per 100 possessions, per Cleaning the Glass, was an improvement over his 33.3% in Portland.

He could be an efficient deep threat when given opportunities, but he must increase his aggression, as his career-high two three-point attempts per game last season reflects low volume. In Philadelphia, improved offensive spacing and open looks could boost his efficiency, but he’s still unlikely to become a high-volume shooter.

Q: In what ways did Watford most flash his defensive versatility with the Nets?

A: Watford showcased the ability to switch 1-4, a critical component of coach Nick Nurse’s versatile defensive scheme. Despite occasional lapses in off-ball awareness and modest rebounding, he effectively defended on the perimeter, executed timely help rotations, held his own in the post, and generated turnovers with hustle (1.2% steal percentage). At 24, with a 7-foot-2 wingspan and strong frame, he has plenty of room for growth under Nurse.

Q: What aspect(s) of Watford’s game most need to sharpen or improve?

A: Watford needs to improve his three-point shooting consistency and volume, rebounding production, and overall aggressiveness with the ball. His occasional hesitancy to shoot or attack, especially from deep, limit his floor-spacing ability.

When locked in, he’s shown flashes of taking over games, as seen in his late-season stretch with averages of 14.8 points and 5.5 rebounds per game. Greater aggression in shooting, attacking and rebounding (3.6 per game) will enhance his reliability as a versatile rotation player for the Sixers.

Q: We expect Watford to have a great rapport with Maxey, one of his close friends. But what is he like inside a locker room, in terms of personality and as a teammate?

A: Watford is a player fans can’t help but root for, having won over Brooklyn as a fan favorite over the last two seasons. His consistently positive energy, strong media rapport, and lack of criticism from teammates make him a locker room asset. Coaches praise his exceptional work ethic, evident in his offseason shooting improvements. As a journeyman seeking a long-term NBA home, Watford’s intangibles — hustle, coachability, and positivity — position him to potentially stick in Philadelphia.