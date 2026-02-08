Trendon Watford’s versatility will become a major asset as the Sixers reshuffle their roster

PHOENIX — Trendon Watford wanted everybody to know that he believes he beat the shot clock on his swooping right-wing three-point attempt, which he launched off a high-arcing inbound pass from the opposite corner by Tyrese Maxey.

Forget that the fourth-quarter basket was overturned by an official review minutes later.

“Go back and watch that,” the reserve forward said from his locker. “I’m about 95% sure I got that off at 0.1 [seconds]. Approximately 0.2. But hey, 76ers win. It’s OK.”

That ruling took three points off Watford’s stat line in the 76ers’ 109-103 victory over the Suns Saturday night at Mortgage Matchup Center. At first glance, Watford’s six points, seven rebounds, two assists, and two blocks are not exactly staggering. The eye test, though, recognized Watford’s impact as a complementary ballhandler, offensive connector, and hustle player inserted into the closing lineup for the 30-22 Sixers.

Watford is showcasing that versatile skillset during a crucial stretch of the schedule, with playmaking wing Paul George serving a 25-game suspension for violating the NBA’s anti-drug policy and reserve guards Jared McCain and Eric Gordon traded away at the deadline earlier this week.

“He just knows how to play the game,” star center Joel Embiid said of Watford. “Very unselfish. Willing to make the right cuts. Whether it’s get our teammates open [or] get a shot, it comes down to [he is an] extremely smart basketball player and he does all the little things.”

Before Saturday’s game, Sixers coach Nick Nurse said it was still “early days” in evaluating Watford, whose first season in Philly had been interrupted by hamstring and adductor injuries. Though Watford did record a triple-double in a November win over the Toronto Raptors, Nurse was still curious about the types of opposing players Watford could guard and how much he could help with rebounding. He has averaged six points, 3.5 rebounds, and 2.6 assists in 16 minutes across 30 games.

After Saturday’s victory, however, Nurse praised Watford’s ability to both bring the ball up the floor like a lead guard and post up like a big man.

“Can kind of go from one extreme to the other on offense,” Nurse said.

Watford was the first Sixer off the bench Saturday, and eventually became a direct substitution for guard VJ Edgecombe. In the first quarter, Watford put the ball on the floor and slung a pass to Maxey for a three-pointer that rattled through the rim. Later, Watford set a screen for Embiid, rolled into space, and then found a cutting Dominick Barlow for an and-1 layup. Watford then got out in transition to take a feed from Maxey for the layup. Watford also grabbed a rebound and initiated the offense, then backed down the Suns’ Jordan Goodwin in the paint and drew the foul.

Then came two highlight sequences that official reviews erased.

With less than six minutes to play in the fourth quarter, Watford drove past his defender and through contact for what was initially ruled an old-fashioned three-point play. Maxey yelled in celebration and held up his curved arm in a layup pose while waiting to check back into the game. But a coach’s challenge changed the call to an offensive foul on Watford, saying he pushed off with his opposite arm.

Watford’s wild end-of-shot-clock three-pointer came about a minute later, which a review later determined had not left his fingertips in time. Just after that second dash of disappointment, though, Watford sank a driving floater that put the Sixers up, 96-86, with 2:56 to go.

The performance was quite the turnaround from when Watford first returned from missing more than a month with an adductor injury — and acknowledged he needed to earn his way into consistent playing time. In his first 13 games back, Watford played single-digit minutes six times. He was completely out of the rotation as recently as last Thursday’s home victory over the Sacramento Kings.

Yet even when Watford “wasn’t the most happy” about his role, Maxey assured him that, on teams vying for playoff positioning, rotations will fluctuate throughout the season.

“You’ve got to be ready,” Maxey told Watford. “Your number will be called. It’s inevitable. And you need everybody to win games, especially throughout the regular season.”

Watford has played double-digit minutes in all five games since George’s suspension began, including while totaling 16 points and eight rebounds in Tuesday’s victory at the Golden State Warriors. Maxey said Watford’s presence gives the Sixers their first ball-movement “connector” since Nico Batum during the 2023-24 season. Watford added that he does not feel any additional pressure as a 6-foot-8 ballhandler and playmaker, because “I’m comfortable doing it, and I feel it’s a strong part of my game.”

Playing alongside Maxey, a close friend since they were high-schoolers, has been “easy,” Watford said. He now feels chemistry building with Embiid, with whom he can complement with his passing and floor-spacing.

“We’ve just got to get him to play some defense,” Maxey quipped about Watford, “and then we’ll be all right.”

Yet with the Sixers’ roster reshuffled again during the past week, Watford is carving out a necessary niche. Even if official reviews wiped away his two highlight buckets in Saturday’s road victory.

“Even if I’m not going to play 27 minutes like [Saturday], approach it like I am,” Watford said. “And just try to stay dialed in as much as I can. You never know what the game might bring and what the coaches might need.

“That’s been my approach, and control what I can control.”