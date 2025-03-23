Sixers’ Tyrese Maxey to remain sidelined on road trip; still no update on Joel Embiid’s possible procedure

ATLANTA – The 76ers talked about the possibility of Tyrese Maxey returning at the tail end of this road trip. However, all signs point to that not happening.

“It doesn’t look good,” coach Nick Nurse said before Sunday’s contest against the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena. “I do expect him back, though. But I don’t think he’s going to make it for today or tomorrow, I’ve been told.”

Sunday marked the 11th straight game that the point guard has missed with a lower-back sprain and a sprained finger. The Sixers will cap their six-game road trip Monday night against the New Orleans Pelicans at the Smoothie King Center.

But why bring him back? The Sixers are tanking and have already shut down standouts Joel Embiid and Paul George for the remainder of the season. Why not do the same thing for the third member of their Big Three?

“I keep saying, ‘It’s a season and he’s a good player,’” Nurse said. “He’s a good young player, and there’s games to play. And if he can do it healthy, he should do it.”

The Sixers took a 23-47 record into Sunday’s contest. After the game, they’ll have only 11 games remaining. Maxey was one of 10 players sidelined against the Hawks.

No update on Embiid

Embiid was ruled out for the remainder of the season on Feb. 28 to focus on the treatment and rehabilitation of his left knee. At the time, the Sixers said the team and medical specialists would continue working with Embiid to ensure the best path for his long-term health and performance.

On March 8, Nurse said the Sixers were getting closer to figuring out a path. The coach was asked Sunday if there was a procedure lined up for Embiid.

“Not yet,” he said. “There’s not an update on that. There’s still discussions. But, again, I think it’s probably not that far away.

“I don’t know what the timeline is to get a decision made. I think, again, there’s a lot of people seeing and talking to [him]. And lots of information that they’re gathering, and just want to absolutely get to be as thorough as possible, and get every option on the table, and, you know, figure out where they go from there.”

Embiid and the team have been considering alternative options, including another surgery, for his knee, which has not regained full strength following meniscus surgery in February 2024.

He played in just 19 games this season. Embiid’s averages of 23.8 points and 8.2 rebounds were the fourth- and second-lowest, respectively, in his nine NBA seasons. He also shot career lows from the field (44.4%) and from three (29.9%).

Walker sidelined again

One game after returning, Lonnie Walker IV is once again sidelined with a concussion.

The shooting guard had missed four games before clearing concussion protocol and playing Friday night against the Spurs. However, he left after playing 11 minutes, 2 seconds in the first half.

“He just didn’t feel great,” Nurse said. “And they just wanted to, with an abundance of caution, pull him back out of there. So they are going to take a look at him. He’ll be out tonight and tomorrow for sure. Then we will see where we go from there.”