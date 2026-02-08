Sixers’ Tyrese Maxey will take part in the All-Star three-point contest

Tyrese Maxey will compete in the three-point contest on Saturday at All-Star Weekend in Los Angeles, the NBA announced Sunday afternoon.

Maxey, the 76ers’ standout point guard, is one of the NBA’s most dangerous three-point shooters, connecting on 38.2% of his 8.8 attempts per game. That effectiveness from deep has contributed to Maxey entering Sunday ranked sixth in the NBA in scoring at 28.8 points per game.

The three-point contest is part of the All-Star Saturday festivities. The other three-point contest participants are the Phoenix Suns’ Devin Booker, the Charlotte Hornets’ Kon Kneuppel, the Portland Trail Blazers’ Damian Lillard, the Cleveland Cavaliers’ Donovan Mitchell, the Denver Nuggets’ Jamal Murray, the Milwaukee Bucks’ Bobby Portis, and the Miami Heat’s Norman Powell.

Maxey is also an Eastern Conference starter for the All-Star Game next Sunday. Sixers rookie VJ Edgecombe will play in the Rising Stars competition on Friday.