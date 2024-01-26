Will Tyrese Maxey be an All-Star reserve? A breakdown of the other East contenders

It was no surprise that Joel Embiid was named an Eastern Conference All-Star starter Thursday night.

Tyrese Maxey, meanwhile, must wait at least another week to learn if he will earn that nod for the first time in his career.

The Indiana Pacers’ Tyrese Haliburton and the Milwaukee Bucks’ Damian Lillard on Thursday were revealed as the East’s starting guards, as chosen by a combined vote between fans, players, and media.

The team’s reserves will be chosen in a vote by the league’s coaches and announced next Thursday. Their ballots will include two guards and two “wild card” selections for any position, meaning Maxey can fill four possible openings. If the 76ers’ standout is not part of that initial reserve group, becoming an injury replacement is also possible.

Maxey’s statistics — career-highs in points (25.8), assists (6.7), and rebounds (3.7) per game entering Thursday’s loss at Indiana — and impact on the Sixers’ 29-14 record are certainly deserving. He has helped the Sixers swiftly move on from the James Harden saga, and has become a lethal two-man partner with Embiid.

Here are the other players challenging for those final East All-Star spots:

Donovan Mitchell

2023-24 stats entering Thursday: 26.7 points, 6.2 assists, 5.4 rebounds, 1.9 steals per game; 46% from floor, 34.2% from three-point range

Mitchell is now an All-Star staple, earning that honor in each of the past four seasons with the Cleveland Cavaliers and Utah Jazz. His raw numbers, including a career-high assist average, are excellent.

Yet those do not fully illustrate his impact. Mitchell has spearheaded the Cavaliers’ turnaround since standout guard Darius Garland and starting big man Evan Mobley went out with injuries in mid-December. Cleveland has won eight of its past 10 games to rise to fourth in the Eastern Conference.

In the process, Mitchell has gone from the subject of trade speculation, to putting his team in position to again have home-court advantage in the first round of the playoffs.

Jalen Brunson

2023-24 stats: 26.6 points, 6.5 assists, 3.9 rebounds; 47.5% from floor, 42.3% from three-point range

The late-December trade for OG Anunoby has been a massive success for the New York Knicks, who had won eight of their past 10 games to ascend to fifth place in the East.

But Brunson has been the engine, notching career numbers in scoring and assists. He is incredibly dangerous with the ball in his hands. And his three-point percentage is a career-best, on a career-high in attempts per game.

The Villanova product is more than worthy of becoming a first-time All-Star.

Trae Young

2023-24 stats: 26.9 points, 10.8 assists, three rebounds per game; 42.2% from floor, 36.4% from three-point range

Young remains wildly popular because of his unconscious shooting range and slick passing, as evidenced by the fan voting that made him a contender to start for the East.

It can be difficult to stomach that Young’s Atlanta Hawks were 18-26 entering Thursday, that the pairing with Dejounte Murray is not working, and that Young is a poor defender. Yet he remains a feared scorer, and his assist numbers — along with the degree of difficulty and entertainment value of those dishes — are fabulous.

Derrick White

2023-24 stats: 16 points, 4.8 assists, 4.1 rebounds, 1.1 steals per game; 46.4% shooting, 40.4% from three-point range

White’s pure numbers make him a long shot to be an All-Star. But if any team is going to get three representatives (joining Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown), it will be the title-favorite Boston Celtics.

White is arguably the NBA’s best defensive guard, for a squad that ranked second in the league in efficiency entering Thursday. He also is putting up career numbers in scoring, rebounding, and three-point percentage in a do-everything role.

Other wild card contenders:

Julius Randle: After a cold start to the season, Randle is averaging 24-9-5 by forcefully and efficiently attacking the rim for the Knicks.

Jimmy Butler: His impact on the Miami Heat will forever pass the eye test. But his numbers are down from last season, and he had only played in 29 games entering Thursday.

Paolo Banchero: He has followed up his Rookie of the Year season with even stronger numbers across the board, but the Orlando Magic have fallen off following a surprisingly hot start.

Jarrett Allen: The raw numbers don’t stack up to the other frontcourt contenders, but he is a double-double machine who also deserves recognition for his impact on both ends for the Cavaliers.

Scottie Barnes: The Toronto Raptors are in full rebuild mode, partially because they have their hub on both ends. His scoring has taken a massive leap this season, but he is also an impressive playmaker and versatile defender.

Kristaps Porzingis: He has been a terrific addition to a Celtics team with championship aspirations, and is hitting a career-best 52.5% of his shots in a more complementary role. But he also probably has not played in enough games to warrant serious consideration (32 entering Thursday).

