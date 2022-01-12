As Tyrese Maxey walked toward a crowd gathered in the corner of the 76ers’ practice court, he yelled, “I’m back!”

After more than a week away in COVID-19 health and safety protocols, the second-year starting point guard rejoined his team for shootaround ahead of Wednesday’s game against the Charlotte Hornets. Maxey said his COVID-19 case was completely asymptomatic, making his isolation period “extremely weird.” It was most important for him to stay away from his parents, who are in town helping him move from a hotel into temporary housing after his South Jersey residence caught fire on Christmas Eve.

“I didn’t cough one time [or] sneeze,” Maxey said. “No congestion. Was never tired. I was basically at home, acting like I was sick, [but] perfectly healthy. … I’m blessed to have no symptoms, and I’m blessed to be back.”

» READ MORE: Philly’s Charlie Brown Jr. is getting a chance with the Sixers — and serving as the ‘perfect story’ for an imperfect NBA season

Maxey said he produced his first negative test on Sunday, freeing him up for a couple workouts and a mini scrimmage prior to Wednesday’s shootaround. He was unsure if he will be on a minutes restriction for the game against the Hornets, but hopes to “fit right in” for a surging Sixers team that has won seven games in a row and boasts the NBA’s second-most efficient offense (119.5 points per 100 possessions) during that span.

Maxey is in the midst of a breakout second season, averaging 16.8 points, 4.5 assists and 3.5 rebounds per game while shooting 47.3% from the floor, 38% from three-point range and 87.1% from the free-throw line entering Wednesday.

“Continue to bring the energy,” Maxey said of his goals in his return. “Continue pushing the pace, knocking down open shots when I’m open and just go out there trying to be aggressive and help my team.”

Maxey’s return provides a boost to a Sixers backcourt that has been depleted in recent games.

Backup point guard Shake Milton remains out with a back contusion, while starting shooting guard Seth Curry is listed as questionable to play Wednesday after missing Monday’s win at Houston with ankle soreness. Without those guards, ballhandling duties in the Rockets game shifted to Furkan Korkmaz and Myles Powell, while All-Star center Joel Embiid and Tobias Harris also brought the ball up after rebounds.

Reserve big man Paul Reed was also back from health and safety protocols Wednesday.