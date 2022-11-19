Tyrese Maxey has been ruled out for Saturday’s 76ers game against the Minnesota Timberwolves with a left foot pain, according to the NBA’s injury report released Saturday afternoon.

Maxey was scheduled to receive an MRI Saturday, after he inadvertently stepped on the foot of Milwaukee Bucks guard Jevon Carter on a drive to the basket late in the second quarter of Friday’s victory. He briefly stayed in the game to shoot free throws, but then went back to the locker room and did not return.

Maxey left the arena late Friday wearing a walking boot, and coach Doc Rivers said after the game that he expected the third-year point guard to miss some time.

“He says what he always says, ‘Coach, I’m good,’” Rivers said. “But I don’t know if he’ll be good right away, would be my guess.”

Maxey is averaging 22.9 points, 4.4 assists and 3.5 rebounds in 15 games this season. The Sixers, of course, have already played the past six games without perennial All-Star guard James Harden, who strained his foot tendon during a Nov. 2 loss to the Washington Wizards and is expected to miss a couple more weeks.

Without both starting guards, Shake Milton (season-high 15 points and six assists) and De’Anthony Melton (10 points, seven rebounds, six assists) filled in admirably in the backcourt in the second half against the Bucks.

Reserve guard Furkan Korkmaz (knee effusion) remains out for Saturday’s game against the Timberwolves. Starting forward Tobias Harris, who missed Friday’s victory over the Bucks with hip soreness, is listed as questionable to play Saturday.