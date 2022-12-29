Tyrese Maxey practiced with the Sixers Thursday in New Orleans, another indicator that he is nearing his return from a fractured foot that has kept him sidelined for more than a month.

Coach Doc Rivers said after the session that he is optimistic Maxey will be able to play either Friday against the Pelicans, or Saturday at the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Maxey, who was injured in the first half of a Nov. 18 win against the Milwaukee Bucks, has been ramping up in recent days. He participated in a “low-minute” scrimmage with non-rotation players and staff Monday in Washington, and was seen launching three-pointers following Tuesday’s shootaround before the Sixers’ loss to the Wizards.

A dynamic third-year guard, Maxey averaged 22.9 points, 4.4 assists and 3.5 rebounds while shooting 42.2% from three-point range in 15 games prior to the injury.

Maxey’s return would make the Sixers’ roster whole for the first time since late October. They enter Friday’s game in New Orleans with a 20-13 record, including eight wins in their last nine games.

Should Maxey not return this weekend, the Sixers’ next three games are home matchups against the Pelicans (Monday), Indiana Pacers (Wednesday) and Chicago Bulls (Friday).