Sixers star Tyrese Maxey ruled out for the season after reinjuring his sprained finger

WASHINGTON — The 76ers made official Wednesday what we’ve already known: Tyrese Maxey is done for the remainder of the season.

The point guard hadn’t played since March 3, and sources confirmed last week that he wasn’t expected to play again this season.

The team announced Wednesday that a recent MRI confirmed his sprained right finger. The Sixers said that because of a reinjury and related pain, he would be unable to play in the final three games.

“I’m disappointed for sure,” Sixers coach Nick Nurse said Wednesday before a game against the Washington Wizards at Capital One Arena. “I thought we were going to get that thing healed up and get him back. He kind of re-hurt it — which I don’t like either, right? — at practice.

“I keep saying I want these guys to get as healthy as they can, as quick as they can because there’s still work to do as far as getting better and working on the craft.”

Nurse added that he was hoping to use some of the remaining games to let Maxey experiment more on the court. “So I’m disappointed,” the coach said. “But you know, we’re here, and there’s only a few games left anyway. But I’m disappointed.”

Nurse said Maxey reinjured his finger during a practice in late March as the Sixers were preparing to play the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden on April 1.

After facing the Wizards on Wednesday, the Sixers will complete the season with a two-game homestand against the Atlanta Hawks on Friday and Chicago Bulls on Sunday.

Maxey averaged career highs of 26.3 points and 1.8 steals this season, along with 6.1 assists.

After carrying the Sixers while Joel Embiid and Paul George struggled with injuries, the 2024 All-Star and most improved player will wind up missing the final 30 games of the season.