Tyrese Maxey is healthy, and ready to ‘hit the ground running fast’ ahead of 2025-26 season

LAS VEGAS — Perhaps it was because he stood next to Trendon Watford, his close friend who is now his 76ers teammate.

Or that his pinkie finger has finally healed.

But while holding an impromptu session with reporters at halftime of the Sixers’ summer league loss to the Charlotte Hornets, Tyrese Maxey was noticeably refreshed.

“I’ve been working for months now,” Maxey said Saturday from the back of the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas. “I feel really good. I can’t wait to get into the season. I think I’ll hit the ground running fast. That is one thing I’m really happy about.”

» READ MORE: VJ Edgecombe ‘itching’ to return to Sixers summer league, but has a confidant in the rehabbing Jared McCain

With good reason, following Maxey’s physically and mentally trying fifth NBA season.

As star teammates Joel Embiid and Paul George instantly battled significant injuries to begin 2024-25, Maxey shouldered the burden of the Sixers’ offensive production and being the player most often asked to explain his team’s disastrous results. Later, Maxey’s own finger injury hampered his typically lethal long-range shooting, causing him to go 9-of-43 from beyond the arc in his final seven games played.

Maxey averaged a career-high 26.3 points per game in 2024-25, but his shooting percentages dipped to 43.7 from the floor and 33.7 from three-point range. And he acknowledged stretches when he did not exude the charisma and positivity — internally and externally — that rapidly made him one of the NBA’s endearing young stars.

Maxey played his final game of the season on March 3, then said he would likely still need about a month for his injury to heal before resuming basketball activities. Yet Maxey still felt like he could begin his offseason program earlier than last summer, when he said he did not work out much before officially signing his max contract because he did not want to risk injury.

Saturday afternoon, Maxey drew eyeballs as he walked through the arena before settling into a courtside seat next to Sixers coach Nick Nurse. During his wide-ranging halftime interview session, Maxey was asked about teaming up with Watford (“It doesn’t even seem real yet”). And third overall draft pick VJ Edgecombe (“I see the same things that everybody else sees”). And the Sixers’ potentially crowded backcourt, with Edgecombe, Jared McCain, and restricted free agent Quentin Grimes vying for minutes alongside him (“We’ve got to push each other every single day”).

And while entertaining every topic, Maxey looked refreshed. Like himself again.