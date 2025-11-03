Skip to content
Sixers’ Tyrese Maxey is Eastern Conference Player of the Week

The 76ers’ star guard averaged 33.5 points, 9.8 assists, and 5.3 rebounds in four Sixers games last week.

Sixers guard Tyrese Maxey falls as he tries to maneuver between Boston's Afernee Simons (left) and Sam Hauser on Friday. Read moreElizabeth Robertson / Staff Photographer

Tyrese Maxey has been named the Eastern Conference’s Player of the Week, the NBA announced Monday.

The 76ers’ star guard averaged 33.5 points, 9.8 assists, and 5.3 rebounds during his team’s four games between Oct. 27 and Nov. 2. He entered Monday ranked third in the NBA’s in scoring (33.7 points per game) while spearheading the league’s second-most-efficient offense (123 points per 100 possessions). He also is shooting 46.4% from three-point range and is averaging 9 assists and 4.8 rebounds through the Sixers’ first six games.

The Sixers, who are off to a 5-1 start, next play at the Chicago Bulls on Tuesday night.

Oklahoma City’s Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, the reigning NBA Most Valuable Player, was named the Western Conference’s Player of the Week.