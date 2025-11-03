Sixers’ Tyrese Maxey is Eastern Conference Player of the Week

Tyrese Maxey has been named the Eastern Conference’s Player of the Week, the NBA announced Monday.

The 76ers’ star guard averaged 33.5 points, 9.8 assists, and 5.3 rebounds during his team’s four games between Oct. 27 and Nov. 2. He entered Monday ranked third in the NBA’s in scoring (33.7 points per game) while spearheading the league’s second-most-efficient offense (123 points per 100 possessions). He also is shooting 46.4% from three-point range and is averaging 9 assists and 4.8 rebounds through the Sixers’ first six games.

The Sixers, who are off to a 5-1 start, next play at the Chicago Bulls on Tuesday night.

Oklahoma City’s Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, the reigning NBA Most Valuable Player, was named the Western Conference’s Player of the Week.