Tyrese Maxey beats out Cooper Flagg to crack top 10 of NBA’s jersey sale list
The Sixers guard has the 10th best-selling jersey in the first half of the regular season.
Halfway through the regular season, with All-Star Weekend slowly approaching, the NBA has announced its best-selling jerseys from the season thus far — and Sixers guard Tyrese Maxey has cracked the top 10 of the sale list.
The 25-year-old has easily become a fan favorite throughout his six seasons in Philadelphia. And following Monday’s announcement that the former league’s Most Improved Player will be starting in his first All-Star Game this year — earning his second All-Star nod — those jerseys will most likely be even more in demand.
Maxey, who currently averages 30.2 points, 6.7 assists, and 4.4 rebounds, was followed on the list by Dallas Mavericks rookie Cooper Flagg, and Houston Rockets star Kevin Durant. Golden State’s Stephen Curry and the Los Angeles Lakers’ Luka Doncic top the list.
Nine players on the list have been named starters for the 2026 All-Star Game, with Lakers star LeBron James as the only player to miss the cut.
Here’s the full top 15:
Stephen Curry, Golden State Warriors
Luka Doncic, Los Angeles Lakers
Jalen Brunson, New York Knicks
Victor Wembanyama, San Antonio Spurs
LeBron James, Los Angeles Lakers
Anthony Edwards, Minnesota Timberwolves
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Oklahoma City Thunder
Jayson Tatum, Boston Celtics
Nikola Jokic, Denver Nuggets
Tyrese Maxey, Philadelphia 76ers
Cooper Flagg, Dallas Mavericks
Kevin Durant, Houston Rockets
Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks
Cade Cunningham, Detroit Pistons
Donovan Mitchell, Cleveland Cavaliers
Meanwhile, the Sixers were named one of the teams with the top-selling NBA merchandise, coming in at No. 5 above the Boston Celtics and the Minnesota Timberwolves.
Here’s the full top 10:
Los Angeles Lakers
New York Knicks
Golden State Warriors
San Antonio Spurs
Philadelphia 76ers
Boston Celtics
Minnesota Timberwolves
Oklahoma City Thunder
Dallas Mavericks
Denver Nuggets