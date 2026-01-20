Tyrese Maxey beats out Cooper Flagg to crack top 10 of NBA’s jersey sale list

Halfway through the regular season, with All-Star Weekend slowly approaching, the NBA has announced its best-selling jerseys from the season thus far — and Sixers guard Tyrese Maxey has cracked the top 10 of the sale list.

The 25-year-old has easily become a fan favorite throughout his six seasons in Philadelphia. And following Monday’s announcement that the former league’s Most Improved Player will be starting in his first All-Star Game this year — earning his second All-Star nod — those jerseys will most likely be even more in demand.

Maxey, who currently averages 30.2 points, 6.7 assists, and 4.4 rebounds, was followed on the list by Dallas Mavericks rookie Cooper Flagg, and Houston Rockets star Kevin Durant. Golden State’s Stephen Curry and the Los Angeles Lakers’ Luka Doncic top the list.

Nine players on the list have been named starters for the 2026 All-Star Game, with Lakers star LeBron James as the only player to miss the cut.

Here’s the full top 15:

Stephen Curry, Golden State Warriors Luka Doncic, Los Angeles Lakers Jalen Brunson, New York Knicks Victor Wembanyama, San Antonio Spurs LeBron James, Los Angeles Lakers Anthony Edwards, Minnesota Timberwolves Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Oklahoma City Thunder Jayson Tatum, Boston Celtics Nikola Jokic, Denver Nuggets Tyrese Maxey, Philadelphia 76ers Cooper Flagg, Dallas Mavericks Kevin Durant, Houston Rockets Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks Cade Cunningham, Detroit Pistons Donovan Mitchell, Cleveland Cavaliers

Meanwhile, the Sixers were named one of the teams with the top-selling NBA merchandise, coming in at No. 5 above the Boston Celtics and the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Here’s the full top 10: