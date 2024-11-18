Tyrese Maxey implores Sixers fans not to give up on the team after 2-10 start

Tyrese Maxey is taking note of everyone doubting the Sixers after their 2-10 start.

With Maxey, Joel Embiid, and Paul George struggling with injuries, the Sixers’ big offseason has given way to a nightmare opening stretch, putting them near the bottom of the Eastern Conference standings.

Maxey, whose exact timeline to return to play from a hamstring injury is unclear, posted on X, the former Twitter, that he is keeping receipts.

Maxey later clarified that his tweet meant he is confident in the Sixers going forward, and implored fans not to give up yet on this roster despite the bad start.

Despite the horrible record, the Sixers are just two games back of a play-in berth, thanks in part to other major injuries and bad starts across the Eastern Conference. Just four teams are over .500 in the East to start the year, unlike in the West, where nine teams are over .500.

The Sixers are still right in the race for the playoffs, especially if Maxey’s return is near. He and Embiid are both expected to miss Monday’s game against the Heat, but there are still plenty of games left on the calendar for the Sixers to close the gap and become the team they were expected to be this season.