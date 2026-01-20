Does Tyrese Maxey ‘hate’ VJ Edgecombe? The Sixers stars have a little fun with a heated moment.

After Monday night’s win over Indiana, VJ Edgecombe wanted to get something on the record in his postgame interview with Tyrese Maxey.

“For the record, man, we do not hate each other,” Edgecombe said.

“I hate you. Don’t talk to me ever again, and go in the locker room,” Maxey joked in response.

Online speculation about whether or not Maxey and Edgecombe liked one another started after a defensive miscommunication in the first quarter of Friday’s loss to Cleveland led to an open Donovan Mitchell three. Maxey and Edgecombe were caught on the bench having what appeared to be a heated conversation after the play.

But on Monday, after Maxey was named an All-Star starter, Edgecombe was the first person to reach out to him — even telling reporters he set a 2 p.m. alarm just to make sure he found out right away whether Maxey had been named a starter or not so he could congratulate him.

Edgecombe woke Maxey up from his pregame nap trying to call him.

“I’m like, why is he calling me?” Maxey said pregame. “And I answer, and he’s screaming and showing me the TV. And I’m like, ‘OK.’ We chopped it up a little bit.”

And postgame, the two Sixers guards were having fun after the 113-104 win over the Pacers.