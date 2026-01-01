VJ Edgecombe’s short career is full of milestones. The Sixers think there are more to come.

DALLAS — Maybe the 76ers should have listened to VJ Edgecombe sooner.

With 18.3 seconds left in Tuesday’s game against the Memphis Grizzlies, coach Nick Nurse drew up a play with two options for the Sixers (17-14). The first option was for Tyrese Maxey to score a layup. But if Maxey drew a double team, he was instructed to dish the ball to Edgecombe, who would take the shot.

The latter happened as Edgecombe’s defender left him to trap Maxey. And the No. 3 pick in June’s NBA draft buried a 25-foot three-pointer with 1.7 seconds left in overtime to give the Sixers a 139-136 victory at FedEx Forum.

“VJ has been telling us for probably, like, three weeks that he deserves to get to shoot one game-winner,” Maxey said. “Like, at the end of the game, like, ‘Everybody has shot one! Let me shoot one!’ He shot one, and he made it.”

This was actually the second game-winning basket Edgecombe has made during the first 27 games of his professional career. The first one occurred on Dec. 4 against the Golden State Warriors at Xfinity Mobile Arena.

He scored on a putback with 0.9 seconds left after Golden State’s De’Anthony Melton blocked Maxey’s shot. After that play, Maxey blocked Melton’s layup attempt at the buzzer, enabling the Sixers to escape with a 99-98 victory. But that was more of an athletic play by Edgecombe, who was in the right place at the right time.

Tuesday’s effort showed that Edgecombe can be trusted to close out games. And his teammates are not surprised that he made the shot or that he dared to take it.

“I said, ‘OK.’ I trust him,” Maxey said of Edgecombe asking for his number to be called. “Even that play, at first we were going to go 4-flat. I said, ‘Listen, let’s try something. Come up, set a screen, see if they put two on the ball. If they put two on the ball, slip out, shoot the three, and make it.’ And that’s what happened.”

Joel Embiid thinks Edgecombe’s desire to attempt a game-winner was normal, especially given the looks others get on the team.

“So everybody’s always bound to have that big moment,” Embiid said. ”It’s another thing to make it. … Then tonight, he made shots to give us the win.”

Edgecombe finished with 25 points while making five three-pointers. He carried the Sixers in the fourth quarter, scoring 13 points before adding the game-winner on his lone basket in overtime.

The shooting guard, who starred last season at Baylor, has a knack for producing in the clutch for the Sixers, even on the rare nights when he struggles for three quarters.

“We’re blessed to have him. Super,” Maxey said. “Thank you, basketball gods, Lord, Baylor, I don’t know. Daryl Morey. Everybody.”

Edgecombe has made Morey, the Sixers president of basketball operations, look like a genius.

The 20-year-old showed that he can be an elite scorer by producing 34 points on 13-for-26 shooting to go with seven rebounds in the Sixers’ 117-116 season-opening victory over the Boston Celtics at TD Garden. It was the third-highest scoring debut in NBA history behind Wilt Chamberlain’s 43 points on Oct. 24, 1959, and Frank Selvy’s 35 on Nov. 30, 1954.

He also exhibited the ability to be a lockdown defender, with his stellar effort guarding New York Knicks star Jalen Brunson in a 116-107 victory at Madison Square Garden on Dec. 19. Brunson, a two-time All-Star, finished with 22 points on 7-for-22 shooting and missed 6 of 7 three-pointers. With Edgecombe guarding him, the former Villanova standout was held to six points on 1-for-10 shooting in the second half.

And on Tuesday, Edgecombe showed that he can be a closer.

Now, he and the Sixers turn their attention to a New Year’s Day game against the Dallas Mavericks at American Airlines Center. Embiid is listed as probable for the matchup against the Mavs (12-22) with a sprained right ankle and right knee injury management. His absence from the game would create more scoring opportunities for Edgecombe.

Edgecombe outperformed No. 1 pick Cooper Flagg in their first meeting, finishing with 26 points, six rebounds, and four assists in a 121-114 victory on Dec. 20 at Xfinity Mobile Arena.

The prior matchup against Dallas was Edgecombe’s fourth straight game with at least 22 points, tying Charlotte Hornets forward Kon Knueppel for the longest such streak by a rookie this season.

Edgecombe is clearly off to a fast start. So what’s his potential?

“He’s 20. Let him figure it out,” Maxey said. “I’m not going to put a cap on him. People tried to put a cap on me, and now we’re here. So, who knows? It’s up to him. How much does he want to work? Who does he want to become?”

For now, they’re enjoying the season the poised Bahamian is producing.

“A game-winner for a rookie is pretty good,” Nurse said. “He’s made some big shots and big plays this season. He’s kind of even-keeled all the time. He never shows a lot of emotion, and that’s an incredible quality to have. He just goes and plays the game.”