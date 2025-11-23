VJ Edgecombe sits out Sixers game with tightness in calf

VJ Edgecombe sat out Sunday’s game against the Miami Heat at the Xfinity Mobile Arena with left calf tightness.

The 76ers said the shooting guard reported the tightness at the conclusion of Thursday’s road victory over the Milwaukee Bucks.

“It’s a little tight,” coach Nick Nurse said. “We got the imaging. It’s all clean, just precautionary.”

The third pick in June’s draft is averaging 15.6 points, 6.0 rebounds, 4.2 assists, and 1.3 steals. While in a shooting slump, Edgecombe has been a solid backcourt partner to standout Tyrese Maxey.

Nurse said the Sixers would have to “plug in the next guys” to make up for Egdecombe’s loss.

“Obviously, we’ve got Q [Quentin Grimes],” Nurse said. “Jared McCain can hopefully play a few more minutes. Might see an appearance from some other guys, you never know. But we will just plug in the next guys.”

The Sixers were also without Joel Embiid (right knee injury recovery), Adem Bona (sprained right ankle), and Kelly Oubre Jr. (sprained left knee).

Meanwhile, Tyler Herro (left ankle surgery), Nikola Jovic (right hip impingement), Andrew Wiggins (strained left hip flexor), and Terry Rozier (not with the team) missed the game for Miami.