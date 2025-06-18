Sixers help unveil a newly-refurbished basketball court in West Philly

Raphael Branch grew up playing basketball at the recreational courts in West Philly, catching frogs and tadpoles in Cobbs Creek and shooting hoops at the local rec center or on the playground courts.

But over time, investment in Cobbs Creek Park waned, and the Rufus Williams basketball court, and the nearby public golf course, fell into disrepair.

That was until the Sixers started their 2024-25 charitable initiative through Assists for Safe Communities. On Wednesday, the Sixers, Penn Medicine, and the City of Philadelphia unveiled the newly refurbished court — complete with two full-size courts and two half-courts — to the public, with appearances from Allen Iverson, who Branch once met on the public courts in the park during Iverson’s playing days.

Now, he got to bring his 5-year-old son, who’s just starting to play basketball, to the new-and-improved courts at the Park to see Iverson.

“This is big for the community,” Branch said. “I just hope that we can get some cameras out here. Let’s keep more active programs coming in the summer for the kids.”

City councilwoman Jamie Gauthier said at the ribbon-cutting that the city will donate an additional $200,000 to install lights and cameras at the court, to keep it safe for everyone to play throughout the day.

Cobbs Creek Park was selected by the Sixers and the Department of Parks and Recreation as a court that needed investment and was visible in the community.

“This is an awesome part of Philadelphia,” Sixers vice president of social responsibility Mike Goings said. “It’s a historic part of Philadelphia, and it’s an important part of Penn Medicine’s outreach in the West Philadelphia community. For us to come together and make this happen in this part of Cobbs Creek, I know that Tiger Woods invested in this as well with the golf course, so there’s a lot of investment happening. We’re happy to be a part of it.”

The Sixers donated $76 per assist this season as part of Assists for Safe Communities. Since the Sixers tallied 1,901 assists, the team donated $144,476 to the six charities: Young Chances Foundation, Power of Paint, Shoot Basketballs Not People, Cure 4 Camden, Achievability, and New Leash on Life.

To celebrate the kickoff, the team hosted a basketball clinic with kids impacted by the six organizations supported by Assists for Safe Communities, featuring Sixers forward and Camden native Justin Edwards.

“In some communities, having a renovated basketball court is no big deal, right?” Gauthier said. “That’s not the case in Cobbs Creek, because for decades, this neighborhood was left behind as the City of Philadelphia invested in public spaces in whiter and in more affluent communities. Cobbs Creek deserves world class amenities just as much as Rittenhouse or communities on the Main Line, and so this basketball court ... represents a turning point for the city of Philadelphia and for this community.”