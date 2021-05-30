The Sixers wasted no time in their dominant win over the Wizards to take a 3-0 lead. Game 3 may have been the most uneventful. It didn’t appear to be as much trash talk, and the Wizards crowd was taken out of the game early.

Embiid making himself at home

This was the Sixers’ first away game this postseason, but no one told Joel Embiid that. He looked as comfortable shooting, scoring, and engaging with the crowd as if he was at Wells Fargo Center.

At one point in the first half, Embiid put his hands on his ears as if he wanted to hear the crowd’s reaction after his basket. The reactions were more mixed than you may think for a road playoff game.

How Danny got his groove back

Somewhere, a Lakers fan was watching Saturday’s game wondering why didn’t Danny Green shoot like this last postseason. Green even did a dribble pull-up into a three. He missed the shot, but that’s not the point. Green is looking like the player who shot better than 47% from three during two San Antonio Spurs Finals runs.

Fans getting their brooms ready

The Sixers have one more game to win, but it doesn’t look like fans are expecting another game at Wells Fargo Center until the second round. Philly has dominated the series through three games, and now fans are calling for the sweep.