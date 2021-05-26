Looking in on some early props and lines ahead of tonight’s Game 2 between the flexing Russell Westbrook and the often unstoppable Joel Embiid. The consensus game line was Sixers -8, and the over/under at 230.5. Lines were as of late Wednesday morning.

Ben Simmons to record a double-double. BetMGM has Yes at +110, No at -140. But there’s something even juicier.

Analysis: Simmons, who had six points in Game 1, has not been held under double-digits in points in consecutive games all season. The last five times he’s been held under 10 points, he’s responded by averaging 16.6. If that continues, all he’d need are 10 assists or boards for his double-double to hit. He had 15 of each in the opener.

DraftKings has a parlay of Simmons with a double-double and the Sixers to win at +160 which is even more interesting.

Ben Simmons over/under 7.5 assists. PointsBet has over 7.5 juiced to -130, with under 7.5 at -105.

Analysis: This would be the play if you prefer to take the double-double out of the equation. PB also is offering 10+ assists at +230 and 12+ dimes at +650.

Joel Embiid over/under 32.5 points. FanDuel has -108 over, -114 under.

Analysis: Embiid had 29, 38 and 23 points in three regular-season meetings with the Wizards, and 30 in Sunday’s series opener. He likely would have gone over 32.5 if not for first-half foul trouble. The Sixers were +20 when he was in the game in the opener, -13 when backup Dwight Howard was on the floor.

Danny Green over 10.5 points. An important difference in lines here. DraftKings is offering plus-money at +110, while FanDuel is -138.

Analysis: Green had 31 points in Game 1, and the Sixers outscored the Wizards by 15 points when he was on the court.

Rui Hachimura over/under 12.5 points. BetMGM has -120 over, -110 under 12.5 tonight.

Analysis: Hachimura had 12 in Game 1 on 5-for-8 from the field, after averaging 17.0 in his last seven regular-season games.

Brad Beal over 3+ made three pointers. PointsBet’s line is +130 for 3+ made threes, and +300 for 4+ made threes.

Analysis: Beal was second in the league in scoring at 31.3 per, but his average of 2.2 made per game and 6.2 attempted were the fewest among the highest scoring guards. He was 1-for-6 in Game 1 but hit 7-of-10 at the Wells Fargo Center in early January when he dropped 60 on the Sixers who were playing with a full lineup.

Tonight’s lines

Favorite Line O/U Underdog Time (TV) SIXERS 8 230.5 Wizards 7 p.m. (NBCSP, NBATV) KNICKS 2 212.5 Hawks 7:35 p.m. (TNT) JAZZ 9 218 Grizzlies 10:05 (TNT)

Vegas Vic’s picks

Inquirer handicapper Vegas Vic makes his picks for this evening.

NBA

The Jazz posted a fabulous 31-5 record at home, and did not lose back-to-back games at the Vivint Arena all season long.

If you’re not familiar with Vivint, it started life as the Delta Center, then EnergySolutions, then the Vivint. So, why did they lose to Memphis in the opener? Got a few thoughts.

Utah had not played in more than a week and looked rusty for sure, while the Grizzlies were all jacked up after beating the Warriors and Spurs in the play-In games.

Let me take you back to the end of March, when these two hooked up for a back-to-back. Utah (-10) won the first game, 117-114, but did not cover. The Jazz (-9) came back in the second game and rocked the Grizz, 126-110.

In the first contest, Ja Morant went nuts, scoring 32 points with four boards and 11 assists. But the next night, Utah held Ja to 12 points, one board and just four dimes. Expecting the same thing tonight.

And the final piece of the puzzle is Donovan Mitchell. Utah missed its leading scorer (26.4 ppg) in the opener, and, even if he is only 70-80%, having him on the floor will be a gigantic boost for the Jazz. And just as a side note, Mitchell had 35 points in each of those games against Memphis in March.

The line of Utah -9 is a large ask, so we’ll keep it light. But if you don’t mind laying some heavy wood, the money line is -$450.

Baseball

Jumping out to Chicago and looking at the White Sox with Carlos Rodon against the Cardinals.

Rodon had one bad start this season, losing to the Royals. But he bounced back with a gem against the Yankees the next time out, throwing six innings worth of bagels, allowing only two hits and posting 13 Ks! Willing to lay the -180 on the Sox.

And finally

File this under precious wins/horrible beats.

The Suns’ Devin Booker had 31 points on Tuesday night, enough to barely cover his personal over of 30.5. How he got there was epic.

Booker was at 21 points late in the fourth quarter before the Lakers kept parading him to the foul line. He made four trips in the final 68 seconds, including twice when he was fouled attempting three-pointers. He made all 10 of his free throws, the last three coming with 14 seconds left, to finish with 31 points.

The kicker: the Suns were losing the entire time.

The onslaught also helped cover the over of 210.5 as the Lakers won, 109-102. Oh, brother.