Former NBA lottery pick Dennis Smith Jr. working out for the Sixers

Dennis Smith Jr. is the headliner of the 76ers’ veteran minicamp, according to sources.

Eugene Omoruyi, Malcolm Hill, Adama Sanogo, Alondes Williams, Malik Williams, Armando Bacot, Javonte Cooke, Judah Mintz and Leaky Black are some of the participants. The two-day camp started on Thursday.

Advertisement

» READ MORE: T.J. McConnell was upset when he left Philly. Now he’ll carry lessons from ‘The Process’ into the NBA Finals.

NBA teams conduct these types of camps to look at potential minimum-salary deals and two-way contracts. A portion of the attendees previously played on two-way deals or experienced 10-day NBA call-ups from the NBA G League.

However, Smith was a former NBA lottery pick. The 6-foot-2, 205-pounder was selected ninth in the 2017 NBA draft by the Dallas Mavericks.

He averaged 15.2 points, 5.2 assists and 1.0 steal while making the All-Rookie team during the 2017-18 season. Smith also finished fifth in rookie of the year voting. However, the 27-year-old was traded to the New York Knicks as part of a deal for Kristaps Porzingis on Jan. 31, 2019.

Smith’s promising career never fully materialized in New York because of injuries. He averaged 9.7 points and 4.2 assists in 326 games in seven combined seasons with the Mavericks, Knicks, Detroit Pistons, Portland Trail Blazers, Charlotte Hornets and Brooklyn Nets. Smith last played in the NBA during the 2023-24 season.

Sixers fans may be familiar with Mintz, who signed an Exhibit 10 contract with the Sixers on Sept 1. The 6-3 point guard also played with the team during preseason. After being waived on Oct. 16, he joined the Delaware Blue Coats. Mintz’s highlight this season was scoring a career-high 45 points against the Long Island Nets in the G League.

» READ MORE: The Sixers are committed to the superteam path. Could they be on a trajectory that no longer exists?