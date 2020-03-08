The 76ers postponed Monday’s Youth Foundation Gala, exercising caution due to the coronavirus situation.
The following statement was released by the team:
"During this period of increased focus on public health due to COVID-19, teams and players across professional sports have been advised by leagues and public health officials to exercise caution with high fives, handshakes, and other personal interactions to best protect the health and well-being of all.
“As such, the decision to postpone was made to ensure we can preserve and deliver sometime in the future an intimate event where attendees can expect to interact with our athletes with photos, autographs and personal conversations.”
The team said that the silent auction would proceed as planned through Wednesday. Those interested in making a bid can go here.
Coming off a 1-3 west coast trip, the Sixers resume action Wednesday, when they host the Detroit Pistons at the Wells Fargo Center.
The NBA has sent a memo to all teams detailing various potential contingency plans in dealing with the coronavirus. One of them is playing in empty arenas.