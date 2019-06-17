The youngest brother of 76ers power forward Tobias Harris could hear his name called Thursday night during the NBA draft at the Barclays Center.
Terry Harris, a 6-foot-6, 217-pounder, has impressed teams with his shooting in predraft workouts and has elevated himself to a possible late second-round pick.
The 23-year-old is working out for the Oklahoma City Thunder on Monday. He had solid workouts for the Sixers, Phoenix Suns, Los Angeles Clippers, Sacramento Kings, Brooklyn Nets, New York Knicks, Dallas Mavericks, and Utah Jazz.
Harris worked out for the Sixers back on June 3. The team has the 24th overall pick and four second-round selections: Nos. 33, 34, 42 and 54.
At the time of the workout, Sixers senior director of scouting Vince Rozman considered it “pretty cool” that Terry Harris was working out for the team. Tyler Harris, another brother, participated in the team’s free-agent workouts on June 1 and 2.
The executive knows it is unique to have a family full of players deserving of an opportunity to play in the NBA.
“One, they look a lot alike. That’s also interesting,” Rozman said. “But [Terry] is 6-6. He can shoot. He defends. It’s got to be a proud moment for the family and Tobias and everybody.”
Tobias Harris will become an unrestricted free agent at 6 p.m. June 30. The Sixers can offer him a five-year, $189 million deal to stay because they hold his Bird rights. He could get up to $141 million over four years if he’s signs with someone other than the Sixers.
Terry Harris, however, is showing teams he’s worthy of being considered as a late second-round pick independent of his family ties.
Harris, who will play on the wing as a pro, was an undersized power forward last season as a fifth-year senior at North Carolina A&T. He shot 41.1 percent on three-pointers last season and 39 percent for his career. Harris averaged 8.1 points and 20.6 minutes last season, as the Aggies used a 13-man rotation. No player averaged more than 9.1 points.
Harris would be elated to play alongside Tobias. They last played together on the Half Hollow Hills West High School team (Dix Hills, N.Y.) in 2010, when Tobias was a senior and Terry was an eighth grader on the varsity.