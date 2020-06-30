In his seven years in Philadelphia, the criticisms of Brown’s job performance have ranged from his game management in late-and-close situations to his play-calling concepts to his reluctance to publicly challenge his young stars. While these critiques may be valid, the mistake a lot of people make is in assigning them far more weight than they deserve given their relative impact on the bottom line. To focus on the more granular elements of coaching is to ignore the fact that the primary job responsibility of an NBA coach is to develop the overall framework within which each of these micro strategies takes place. If your players are not operating with an optimal level of comfort on the court, it does not matter what you tell them to do when the ball is being inbounded or the shot clock is off. You are going to have a team that looks like it does not know what it is doing, and no amount of dry erase squiggles will be able to fix it.