Just when you think the 76ers are overhyped, they topple the NBA’s best team.
Wednesday night’s 107-106 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers at the Wells Fargo Center was a statement game for the Sixers (13-6). While they still have a lot to improve, they’re definitely among the league’s best teams. Here’s a look at some of the best and worst from Wednesday’s game:
This goes to Tobias Harris even though teammate Joel Embiid scored a team-high 28 points. Harris scored 24, 16 coming in the second half on 7-for-9 shooting. No shot was bigger than his 15-foot jumper that turned out to be the game-winner with three seconds remaining.
I had to give this to Seth Curry for the second consecutive game. This time, the Sixers shooting guard made just 1 of 6 shots and finished with season lows of two points and one made field goal. The sharpshooter went 0-for-3 on three-pointers.
This goes to Montrezl Harrell. The Lakers’ sixth man had three steals and did a solid job guarding Embiid in the fourth quarter.
This goes to the Sixers and Lakers’ combined foul shooting. They hit 32 of 51 foul shots (62.5%).
This goes to Embiid’s foul shooting. He made 11 of 13 free throws.
I had to give this to Harris’ 15-footer with three seconds remaining. He took advantage of Alex Caruso, who is four inches shorter and switched onto him. Harris kept calm, went off the dribble, and stuck their shot. The Lakers’ Anthony Davis went on to miss a 35-footer at the buzzer, and the Sixers maintained a one-game lead over the Milwaukee Bucks atop the Eastern Conference standings.