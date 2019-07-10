Tobias Harris just cashed in with the 76ers.
The forward signed a five-year, $180-million deal to remain with the team on Wednesday.
The two sides came to an agreement on June 30, but contracts couldn’t be finalized until after noon on Saturday.
“Signing Tobias and solidifying him as a foundational piece of our core for years to come was a top priority for our organization this summer,” Sixers general Elton Brand said in a statement. “His impact in our city extends far beyond his elite talents on the floor. He has ingrained himself in the community and established himself as a leader and driver of positive change."
The Sixers acquired Harris in a February trade with the Los Angeles Clippers.
Harris’ signing comes one summer after the 26-year-old declined a five-year, $80 million contract extension to stay with the Clippers. Betting on himself, the Long Island native played out the final year of his contract this past season and received a huge payday.
The eight-year veteran would have only received a maximum salary of $140.6 million over four years if signed with another team.
Remaining with the Sixers provides stability Harris, who has played for five different teams. He was also looking for loyalty. The lucrative deal definitely shows that the Sixers were indeed loyal to him.
Harris likes the Sixers’ uptempo style that encourages three-point shooting.
The 6-foot-9, 235-pounder is an elite three-point shooter and finisher around the basket. The Sixers were hard to beat when he got off to solid starts.
But he was basically the fourth option. There’s a sense he will be more involved this upcoming season.
“Tobias is a fierce competitor with a tireless work ethic and embodies all of the qualities of a franchise cornerstone,” Brand said. "I couldn’t be happier to welcome Tobias and his entire family back to the 76ers and we all look forward to continuing our quest to win a championship for this city and our amazing fans.”