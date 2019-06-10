Tobias Harris of the 76ers will be among 20 players vying for 12 spots on the USA Basketball men’s national team when it competes in the FIBA World Cup competition that will be held Aug. 31 through Sept. 15 in China.
Harris, who will be a free agent on June 30, will participate with 19 others in the Aug. 5-9 training camp in Las Vegas. There will be a second training camp in Los Angeles and the official roster for the 2019 team will be announced on Aug. 17.
Harris, who will be 27 on July 15, was dealt from the Clippers to the Sixers on Feb. 6. He averaged 18.2 points and 7.9 rebounds in 27 regular-season games for the Sixers. In 12 playoff games, he averaged 15.5 points and 9.1 rebounds.
During a conference call on Monday, USA Basketball chairman and national team managing director Jerry Colangelo, lauded Harris’ progress.
“He has made continual progress in his game during his career and we feel he is a very strong candidate to come to this camp and work toward trying to get one of these roster spots,” said Colangelo, the former chairman of basketball operations for the Sixers. “His game has come a long way from the time we first become acquainted with him with the select team back a few years. So he deserves to be on this roster.”
Harris been involved with USA Basketball since being a member of the 2010 USA junior national select team. He entered the NBA in 2011, after just one season at Tennessee.
“His overall game has gotten better, his shot selection, his range,” Colangelo said. “He has kind of built his game out, his platform out, kind of as an all-around player. He just has made great progress and again, qualifies accordingly.”
In addition to Harris, the current USA national team members who are confirmed to participate in the training camp are: Harrison Barnes (Sacramento Kings); Bradley Beal (Washington Wizards); Anthony Davis (New Orleans Pelicans); Andre Drummond (Detroit Pistons); Eric Gordon (Houston Rockets); James Harden (Rockets); Damian Lillard (Portland Trail Blazers); Kevin Love (Cleveland Cavaliers); Kyle Lowry (Toronto Raptors); CJ McCollum (Portland Trail Blazers); Khris Middleton (Milwaukee Bucks); Myles Turner (Indiana Pacers); and Kemba Walker (Charlotte Hornets).
Added to the 2019-20 USA national team roster and participating in the training camp are: Kyle Kuzma (Los Angeles Lakers), Brook Lopez (Bucks), Paul Millsap (Denver Nuggets), Donovan Mitchell (Utah Jazz), Jayson Tatum (Boston Celtics) and P.J. Tucker (Rockets).
Harris was a USA Basketball men’s national team mini-camp participant in 2015 and 2018.
The 2019 team will be coached by the Spurs’ Gregg Popovich. Villanova’s Jay Wright will be an assistant.
“... He has a lot of experience, great ideas and is a helluva coach,” Popovich said about Wright.
The other assistants are Warriors head coach Steve Kerr and former Sixers assistant Lloyd Pierce, now the head coach in Atlanta.