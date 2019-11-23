The 76ers won their third consecutive game with a 115-104 victory over the visiting San Antonio Spurs. Here is my best and worst from the game.
Best performance: Tobias Harris not only scored a team-high 26 points for the Sixers, but he had an aggressive mindset, taking smaller players to the basket and finishing at the rim while also making 3 of 5 three-point shots. Overall, he shot 10 for 16 and added six rebounds and four assists.
Worst performance: Spurs center Jakob Poeltl was a non factor. In 24 minutes and 8 seconds, he had as many points (4) as personal fouls. Poeltl did have five rebounds and a blocked shot, but also carried a minus-11 rating.
Best defensive performance: This is one you haven’t seen very often - Harris. In addition to his scoring, he contributed two blocked shots and one steal. When asked after the game to rate himself as a defender, Harris said: “I think I am good. Before last year, you would say I was average. I think I am good, but I wouldn’t say great.”
Best statistic: The Sixers out-rebounded San Antonio, 51-32, including 13-3 on the offensive glass. Both Joel Embiid and Al Horford had as many offensive rebounds as the Spurs.
Worst statistic: The Spurs, who rely so heavily on three-point shooting, were just 6 of 18 from beyond the arc. Against a bigger opponent, San Antonio needed the edge in three-point shooting, but made four fewer three’s than the Sixers.
Worst of the worst: The Spurs (5-11) have now lost eight consecutive games. This once-proud franchise, looks like it will have its string of 22 consecutive playoff appearances snapped. What has hurt San Antonio is a defense that leaves a lot to be desired. The Sixers shot 51.7 percent from the field and were able to get many open looks.
Best of the best: Jame Ennis has quietly done a solid job off the bench. During the Sixers’ three-game win streak he has scored in double figures each game. He had 13 points, shooting 5 of 6 from the field, including 3 of 4 from three-point range. Ennis only played 15:21, but he made the most of his minutes.