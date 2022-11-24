CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The 76ers struggle to defend bigger centers without Joel Embiid. They still have a tough time defending guys off the dribble. And they’re a tired team.

Below is my look at three things that stood out during the Sixers’ 107-101 setback to the Charlotte Hornets Wednesday night at the Spectrum Center.

No match against traditional bigs

Paul Reed was phenomenal against the Brooklyn Nets center duo of Nic Claxton and Ben Simmons. A lot of that has to do with the pair not being traditional back-to-the-basket post players. However, Mason Plumlee and Nick Richards had their way with Reed and Montrezl Harris.

Richards had 13 points and 13 rebounds off the bench, while Plumlee finished with 11 points, a game-high 13 rebounds and six assists versus the Sixers.

The Hornets also scored 72 points in the paint. The Sixers were simply overmatched against Charlotte centers, who did whatever they wanted.

Embiid returning erases a lot of the Sixers’ problems. However, the team appears to be in trouble against a bigger lineup whenever he doesn’t play.

Off-the-dribble blues

The Hornets basically got where they wanted with little resistance. Theo Maledon had the most success, routinely beating the Sixers off the dribble. Now, one could argue that things would be a little different if Matisse Thybulle was healthy and played. But this is something the Sixers need to fix.

A tired team

Being undermanned is taking its toll on the Sixers.

They were a tired team and that impacted how they played from the second quarter on.

“We played a team that was off for three days,” coach Doc Rivers said. “I thought that was more than anything. Georges [Niang] couldn’t make shots tonight. The front of the rim. Tobias [Harris] started out great [then] couldn’t make any shots. I thought De’Anthony Melton was literally on fumes "

The Sixers were playing in their second game in as many nights without their leading scorers in Embiid, Tyrese Maxey and James Harden.