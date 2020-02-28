Here’s my look at the best and worst performances from the 76ers’ 115-106 win against the New York Knicks on Thursday night at the Wells Fargo Center.
Best performance: That would go to Tobias Harris. He finished with 34 points, just short of his season high of 35 during a win in Detroit on Dec. 23. Harris shot 14-for-21 from the field, 3-for-6 from three-point range, and hit all three of his foul shots. He was also active handling the ball and had seven assists and just one turnover, grabbing eight rebounds.
Worst performance: In his second year, the Knicks’ Kevin Knox has regressed. Once thought to be among the franchise cornerstones, he played just 7 minutes and 50 seconds, scoring 1 point, shooting 0-for-3 from the field and just 1-for-4 from the foul line. The ninth pick in the first round last year, Knox averaged 12.8 points as a rookie, but is averaging just 6.5 and is shooting 31.9% from three-point range.
Best defensive performance: Al Horford had a solid all-around game with 15 points, nine assists and six rebounds, and he also stood out on defense. Horford had one block and one steal and, more importantly, just one personal foul. The Sixers needed the 33-year-old Horford on the court with Joel Embiid sidelined, and he played 33:39 after playing 34 minutes in Wednesday’s 108-94 loss in Cleveland.
Worst statistic: The Knicks shot just 14-for-24 from the foul line (58.3%).
Best statistic: The Sixers were 15-for-31 (48.4%) from three-point range, led by Shake MIlton, who made all five of his threes, and Horford, who was 4-for-4.
Worst situation: The Knicks (17-42) have lost six in a row and look to be a long way from being able to compete even for a playoff berth. There are some interesting players such as rookie RJ Barrett and Julius Randle, who scored 30 against the Sixers. But this team will not earn a playoff berth for the seventh consecutive year, a streak that might not end very soon.
Worst of the worst: All six members of the Knicks bench had a minus rating, with Reggie Bullock, a minus-21 in just 17:31. The Knicks bench was outscored, 32-19, by the Sixers reserves.