The youngest brother of 76ers power forward Tobias Harris will play on the team’s summer team.
Terry Harris, a 6-foot-6, 217-pounder, will be with the Sixers in next month’s NBA Summer League in Las Vegas as an undrafted rookie free agent.
The 23-year-old was a candidate to get selected late in the second round of Thursday night’s draft at the Barclays Center. He had solid workouts for the Sixers, Phoenix Suns, Los Angeles Clippers, Sacramento Kings, Brooklyn Nets, New York Knicks, Dallas Mavericks, and Utah Jazz.
Tobias Harris will become an unrestricted free agent at 6 p.m. on June 30. The Sixers can offer him a five-year, $189 million deal to stay because they hold his Bird rights. He could get up to $141 million over four years if he’s signs with another team.
Terry Harris is worthy of being considered for a two-way contract or of playing in the NBA’s G League.
Terry Harris, who projects as a wing in pro ball, was an undersized power forward last season as a fifth-year senior at North Carolina A&T. He shot 41.1 percent on three-pointers last season and 39 percent for his career. He averaged 8.1 points and 20.6 minutes last season, as the Aggies used a 13-man rotation. No player averaged more than 9.1 points.