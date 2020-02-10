Tobias Harris is among the 44 players announced Monday by USA Basketball as finalists for the 2020 U.S. Olympic men’s basketball team.
Twelve players will make the final roster for the Toyko Games, which will begin July 24.
Harris’ being a finalist doesn’t come as a surprise. The 76ers forward is a member of U.S. basketball’s pool of players. He was one of 20 players invited to last summer’s training camp and the FIBA World Cup, but Harris chose instead to focus on this season.
The 6-foot-9, 235-pounder can play both forward positions. He’s also an elite three-point shooter and finisher around the basket. The Sixers are hard to beat when the 26-year-old is on his game. Harris is averaging 19.1 points and shooting 36.7% on three-pointers to go with 6.6 rebounds and 3.0 assists for the Sixers.
The 44 finalists also include Bam Adebayo (Heat); LaMarcus Aldridge (Spurs); Harrison Barnes (Kings); Bradley Beal (Wizards); Devin Booker (Suns); Malcolm Brogdon (Pacers); Jaylen Brown (Celtics); Jimmy Butler (Heat); Mike Conley (Jazz); Stephen Curry (Warriors); Anthony Davis (Lakers); DeMar DeRozan (Spurs); Andre Drummond (Cavaliers); Kevin Durant (Nets); Paul George (Clippers); Draymond Green (Warriors); James Harden (Rockets); Montrezl Harrell (Clippers); Joe Harris (Nets); Gordon Hayward (Celtics); Dwight Howard (Lakers); Brandon Ingram (Pelicans); Kyrie Irving (Nets); LeBron James (Lakers); Kyle Kuzma (Lakers); Kawhi Leonard (Clippers); Damian Lillard (Trail Blazers); Brook Lopez (Bucks); Kevin Love (Cavaliers); Kyle Lowry (Raptors); JaVale McGee (Lakers); Khris Middleton (Bucks); Donovan Mitchell (Jazz); Victor Oladipo (Pacers); Chris Paul (Thunder); Mason Plumlee (Nuggets); Marcus Smart (Celtics); Jayson Tatum (Celtics); Klay Thompson (Warriors); Myles Turner (Pacers); Kemba Walker (Celtics); Russell Westbrook (Rockets); and Derrick White (Spurs).