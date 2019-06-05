Tobias Harris has received an invitation to participate in the Team USA training camp in August at UNLV.
Team USA will have an 18-man training camp before cutting the squad to 12 players. The team will compete in the FIBA World Cup in China in early September.
Villanova coach Jay Wright and Atlanta Hawks coach Lloyd Pierce, a former Sixers assistant coach, are Team USA assistants.
The 76ers acquired Harris in a multi-player trade with the Los Angeles Clippers on Feb. 7. He will become an unrestricted free agent at 6 p.m. June 30. The Sixers are hopeful to resign the 26-year-old forward.
By trading for Harris, the Sixers acquired his Bird rights. That enables them to offer him a five-year, $188 million max contract. Teams that don’t have his rights are able to offer Harris a four-year, $141 million max contract in free agency. The Sixers will most likely have to offer the five-year maximum for him to stay.
The 6-foot-9, 235-pounder is capable of playing both forward positions. He’s also an elite three-point shooter and finisher around the basket. He averaged 20.9 points in 55 games with the Clippers this season. His average dropped to 18.2 points in 27 regular-season contests with the Sixers. However, he was the team’s fourth option on most nights.
Despite that, he’s expected to be one of the league’s most sought-after free agents.
According to several sources, the Sacramento Kings, Dallas Mavericks, Utah Jazz, Indiana Pacers, and Brooklyn Nets are among the teams that will go after him in free agency. All five can offer maximum-salary contracts.
The national team’s training camp will be Aug. 5-8. The players will participate in USA White vs. USA Blue game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Aug. 9.
After a break, the team will resume training in Los Angeles from Aug. 13-15 before facing Spain the next day at the Honda Center in Anaheim, Calif.